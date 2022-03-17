Female pedestrian dies after collision with ambulance in Mollington

Police have appealed for witnesses after a female pedestrian died following a collision with an ambulance in Mollington last night, Wednesday 16 March.

The incident happened on the A540 Parkgate Road just before 10pm.

The pedestrian was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

It is understood the ambulance was not responding to an incident at the time of the collision.

A Cheshire Constabulary statement said: “Shortly after 10pm on Wednesday 16 March police were called to reports of a collision on the A540, Parkgate Road, in Mollington.”

“Officers attended to the scene and found that there had been a collision between a female pedestrian and an ambulance.”

“There were no reports of any other injuries.”

“Enquiries in relation to the incident are in the early stages and officers are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision, or anyone with video footage which may aid the investigation.”

“Anyone with information is asked to call Cheshire Police on 101, or visit www.cheshire.police.uk/tua, quoting IML 1224227.”