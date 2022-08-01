Father’s treasure hunt in aid of hospice who helped his family after loss of son

A father who lost his son to leukaemia is hosting a special event for the charity who helped him through his grief.

Martyn Rice of Abergele, a former nurse of 40 years’ experience, suffered the loss of his son Shaun, who was just 20 years-old, in 2012.

It was then that a nurse in the hospital put Martyn and his family in touch with Hope House Tŷ Gobaith children’s hospices and their very special Snowflake Suites – private and comfortable facilities that allow bereaved families to spend precious time with their child and say goodbye in a peaceful environment.

Martyn said: “When Shaun died, being able to use the Snowflake Suite at Tŷ Gobaith was wonderful.

“It enabled us to grieve properly and surround Shaun with the things he loved.

“He was a huge film buff and was even studying it at university, so we were able to put his favourite films on for him.”

Since that time, Martyn has accessed the counselling services offered by the hospices and has even become a volunteer leader on a course of talking therapy for bereaved parents.

On Saturday 27 August, Martyn will be hosting a fun and family-friendly treasure hunt around his hometown to raise funds for the hospices.

Starting at 10:30am at Pantri Bach café on the promenade (behind the train station), the hunt will be completed on-foot and will visit the promenade area, the town centre and the popular Pentre Mawr park.

“There will be around 60 clues, some more tricky than others, but not too tough,” said Martyn.

“It is fully accessible to pushchairs and wheelchairs and will cost £5 per adult to enter with children under 14 going free, it should take two to three hours to complete.”

Please email Martyn on martynleonids@gmail.com to register in advance.