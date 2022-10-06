Deeside.com > News

Posted: Thu 6th Oct 2022

Family of man who died following an attack in Buckley on Tuesday pay tribute to him

The family of a man who died following an attack in Buckley on Tuesday 4th October have paid tribute to him.

Steven Wilkinson was 23 and lived locally.

His family said: ‘Steven was so enthusiastic about life, wherever he went laughter followed him.”

“He was taken from us far too soon.”

“He has not only left a hole in our hearts but also our lives, life will never be the same without him.”

“As a family, we would like to thank all his friends and the community for the kind words spoken about him at this difficult time.”

A man continues to be held in connection with the incident which occurred on Precinct Way, Buckley shortly before 10.30pm on Tuesday.

A woman who was also arrested has been released without charge.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact North Wales Police, either via the live webchat facility online or on 101, quoting reference B151202

You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111

A donation page has been set up by a friend of Steven, you can find it here.

 

