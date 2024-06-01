Deeside.com > News

Posted: Sat 1st Jun 2024

Mold: Family fun returns to Theatr Clwyd this summer

Theatr Clwyd’s much-loved Family Arts Festival returns this summer for a weekend filled with engaging activities designed to entertain and inspire families.

Taking place on Saturday 3 and Sunday 4 August, at the Mold-based venue, the festival offers a variety of low-cost events, performances, and workshops.

Attendees can look forward to a diverse lineup, including performances of “Mr Toad,” an explosive new version of “Wind in the Willows” by Wise Owl Theatre. Suitable for ages 3 and up, the show features humorous songs, clever jokes, and beautiful puppetry, with BSL interpretation available.

The storyline follows Toad as he navigates the threat to Toad Hall from Vin Weasel, all while discovering the true meaning of heroism.

For those interested in music and storytelling, “The Flying Bedroom” offers an adventure combining music technology and puppetry to create immersive stories.

This interactive show, aimed at children aged 7-11, will also feature BSL-interpreted performances.

Comedy enthusiasts won’t want to miss “Comedy Club 4 Kids,” where top comedians deliver family-friendly entertainment for audiences aged six and up.

Additionally, Theatr Clwyd’s team will host a variety of workshops, including dance and drama sessions for children aged 5-11.

These workshops provide a safe space to unleash creativity, learn new skills, and make new friends. Music workshops will also be available, welcoming participants of all ages.

Supported by Menter Iaith, the festival will feature a drop-in silent disco, a ukulele workshop, and a visit from Magi Ann, ensuring there’s something for everyone.

To book tickets for Theatr Clwyd’s Family Arts Festival and to view the full lineup, visit Theatr Clwyd’s website or call the box office on 01352 344101.

Event Listings

Saturday, 3 August:

  • Mr Toad: 10 am & 1:30 pm
  • Storytelling: 10 am (Welsh) & 1 pm
  • Music Workshop: 10 am & 1 pm
  • Flying Bedroom: 11 am & 2 pm
  • Comedy Club 4 Kids: 12 pm & 3:30 pm
  • Drama Workshop: 12 pm
  • Dance Workshop: 2:10 pm

Sunday, 4 August:

  • Mr Toad: 10 am & 1:30 pm
  • Storytelling: 10 am (Welsh) & 1 pm
  • Music Workshop: 10 am & 1 pm
  • Comedy Club 4 Kids: 12 pm & 3:30 pm
  • Drama Workshop: 12 pm
  • Dance Workshop: 2:10 pm

