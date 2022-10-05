Family appeal after Wrexham women missing for nearly a month

Listen to this article

A family member has circulated the above image as part of an appeal to locate Emma Crump, who is missing.

Emma, from Wrexham, has been missing for almost a month and was last seen near Cardiff central station on Wednesday 28th September.

Her brother said, “She is vulnerable and might be sleeping on the streets and if anyone does spot her please report it to the police.

“We’re obviously worried sick, so if anyone has contacts in South Wales or near Cardiff, please share this.”

We are told North Wales Police, South Wales Police and British Transport Police are aware.

Read Next