Families claiming tax credits to receive second Cost of Living Payment

Listen to this article

More than one million claimant families receiving tax credits, and no other means-tested benefits, will get their second Cost of Living Payment from Wednesday 23 November 2022, HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) has confirmed.

This £324 government payment will be paid automatically into most eligible tax credit-only customers’ bank accounts between 23 and 30 November 2022 across the United Kingdom.

Angela MacDonald, HMRC’s Deputy Chief Executive and Second Permanent Secretary, said:

“This second Cost of Living Payment will provide further financial support to eligible tax credit-only claimants across the UK.

“The £324 will be paid automatically into bank accounts, so people don’t need to do anything to receive this extra help.”

The second payment will see more than 8 million households across the UK receive their £324 cost of living cash boost by 30 November and follows the first cost of living payments of £326, which eligible families received from Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) from July and HMRC from September.

The government recently announced that households receiving DWP benefits will get their second Cost of Living Payment from 8 November continuing through to 23 November.

This includes tax credit claimants who also receive other income-related benefits from DWP.

HMRC is making payments shortly after DWP in order to avoid duplicate payments.

Read Next