Fallen tree disrupts rail service between Flint and Chester

Rail commuters have faced significant disruption this morning due to a tree blocking the railway line between Flint and Chester.

Both Avanti West Coast and Transport for Wales services have been affected, with delays of up to 60 minutes reported.

"We anticipate this to continue until 08:30." National Rail says.

So im off to Cardiff today but to be aware if you are in north wales / Chester – a tree on the line means nothing is moving including this one which is the 07-11 I've turned up for the 07-59 and the trains from two hours earlier are not here yet Morning – 🤷‍♂️ stuff happens pic.twitter.com/lAQV3X0DlY — Sir David Hanson (@RTHondavehanson) October 11, 2023

Avanti West Coast services between Holyhead and Birmingham New Street, as well as those headed to London Euston, are among those affected.

Transport for Wales routes between Holyhead and Crewe, Holyhead and Birmingham International, Holyhead and Cardiff Central, and Llandudno to Manchester Airport are also experiencing disruptions.

National Rail website states: "Some lines are currently blocked whilst Network Rail investigate the incident, trains are running at a reduced speed through the area as a result."

