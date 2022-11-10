Deeside.com > News

Posted: Thu 10th Nov 2022

Updated: Thu 10th Nov

Facemasks reintroduced for staff and visitors to North Wales Hospitals

Face masks will be reintroduced across all hospitals, surgeries and pharmacies in north Wales, it has been announced.

Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board confirmed that from Monday 14 November it will be mandatory for all visitors, patients and staff – unless exempt – will be required to wear a face covering when visiting one of its sites.

This includes:

  • Glan Clwyd Hospital, Ysbyty Gwynedd, Wrexham Maelor Hospital
  • All community hospitals across north Wales, including outpatients appointments
  • GP Practices
  • Health centres
  • Pharmacies

The health board said the decision has been taken “due to an increase in the rates of winter respiratory infections over recent weeks”

Masks will be available at the entrances to health care settings.

Visiting arrangements are not changing at present. Full details of visiting guidance can be found here.

