Extra 100 Police Community Support Officers for Wales to helptackle crime and support communities.

The Welsh Government is to fund 100 Police Community Support Officers (PCSOs) to tackle crime and support communities.

Police Community Support Officers work with police officers and share some, but not all of their powers.

They provide an important link between their communities and the police service to ensure people have the support they need

First Minister Mark Drakeford said: “PCSOs have provided a vital link between neighbourhoods and police services and are recognised for their willingness to become part of their communities.

“They have played a critical role in responding to the pandemic and I want to pay tribute to their unwavering commitment.

“The PCSOs have continued to step up, providing support and developing innovative ways to keep their communities safe.”

An extra £3.7m is being given for additional PCSOs across Wales, bringing the total budget to over £22m.

The additional 100 PCSOs brings the total funded by the Welsh Government to 600.

Minister for Social Justice Jane Hutt said:

“Communities right across Wales have appreciated the vitally important difference that PCSOs make to their neighbourhoods.

“It’s clear to see that they’ve fast become part of their communities and have ensured that when there is a problem, individuals know their local PCSOs have their best interests at heart.”

“Their work to identify and understand local issues has enabled a focus on early intervention, ensuring that local support services can link up and deliver for our communities.”

“I’m delighted that we’re hitting the ground running on delivering our pledge to recruit 100 more PCSO’s in Wales today, demonstrating our commitment to keeping our communities and neighbourhoods in Wales safe.”