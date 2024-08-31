Explore volunteer roles at Refurbs Flint’s open day event

Refurbs Flint is opening its doors to the community with a Volunteer Open Day and sign-up event, scheduled for 12th September 2024, from 11 am to 3 pm.

The event will be held at the charity’s site on Aber Park Industrial Estate, Flint.

This event offers a unique opportunity for individuals to explore various volunteering roles and see how their contributions can make a meaningful impact in the community.

The open day is designed to appeal to a wide range of potential volunteers, from seasoned professionals looking to give back to those eager to learn new skills.

Attendees will have the chance to tour the Refurbs Flint site, meet the dedicated team, and learn about the new and diverse roles available within the organisation.

Refurbs Flint is a community-focused charity committed to sustainability and supporting the community through various initiatives.

The organisation provides affordable, high-quality household appliances and furniture while actively working to reduce waste through services such as house clearances, bulky waste collections, and recycling.

One of the key initiatives at Refurbs Flint is the Community Fridge, a weekly programme aimed at reducing food waste and promoting food sharing within the local area.

The Community Fridge is stocked with surplus food from local supermarkets, businesses, households, and even gardens, providing access to fresh food for all and ensuring that edible food is not discarded.

The Volunteer Open Day will highlight several roles, including:

Social Media Volunteers : Help spread the word about Refurbs Flint’s work and engage with the online community.

: Help spread the word about Refurbs Flint’s work and engage with the online community. Administrative Volunteers : Support the Customer Services Department in delivering excellent customer service and administrative support.

: Support the Customer Services Department in delivering excellent customer service and administrative support. Retail Volunteers : Assist in various retail activities, providing customer service and support across Refurbs’ operations.

: Assist in various retail activities, providing customer service and support across Refurbs’ operations. Furniture Repair Assistants : Work with the team to repair furniture for resale, contributing to waste reduction.

: Work with the team to repair furniture for resale, contributing to waste reduction. Community Fridge Assistants: Collaborate with the Community Fridge team to minimise food waste and ensure access to fresh food for everyone.

For those interested in contributing to a cause that promotes sustainability and supports local communities, Refurbs Flint offers an excellent opportunity. Potential volunteers can learn more by attending the Volunteer Open Day on 12th September or by contacting the organisation at 01978 757524 or via email at [email protected].

Refurbs Flint is part of the Groundwork North Wales group and benefits from funding through Volunteering Wales, which is supported by the Welsh Government and administered by WCVA. This support has enabled the recruitment of a Volunteer Recruitment Lead, facilitating the organisation of this event and the expansion of volunteer opportunities.