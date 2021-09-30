Expansion plans for Hawarden Business Park receive unanimous backing

Plans to expand an industrial site in Flintshire have gained unanimous backing after councillors were told it would support the area’s economy.

Redsun Projects previously applied to extend Hawarden Business Park by creating three new commercial units.

The Liverpool-based firm said the development of 5.2 hectares of land on Manor Lane, near to Airbus’s Broughton plant, would provide new job opportunities.

The scheme has now been approved by members of Flintshire Council’s planning committee.

Speaking at a meeting held today (Wednesday, September 29), a planning agent acting on the company’s behalf said it had already received enquiries from businesses interested in taking on the units.

Eleanor Carpenter said: “The units proposed will contribute towards much-needed employment facilities and floor space.

“The applicants have said that there has been considerable interest in the site, with some of the interest coming from business seeking to relocate to Flintshire from elsewhere.

“They are looking for high quality facilities in an attractive and sustainable location.

“While there are no definitive employment numbers as yet, it will certainly contribute towards the local jobs market and economy.

“We have worked closely with Airbus to develop a scheme that has mitigated any requirements they have in terms of the impact on aircraft safety.”

The business park is based on the site of a former World War Two airbase, which was bought by the Welsh Government after it became derelict.

Ministers have invested £3.5 million to provide the infrastructure required to accommodate advanced technology companies.

During today’s meeting, some politicians raised questions over highways issues and flood prevention arrangements.

They were told by planning officials that any concerns had been addressed earlier in the application process.

The council’s cabinet member for economic development was among those who supported the scheme.

Cllr Derek Butler said: “We’ve got very strong enquiries for these sorts of premises in Flintshire, notwithstanding the current state of the economy elsewhere in the country.

“I do have a couple of queries on highways and the impact because it will be increasing the logistics movements from here, but I do note the report says the network is capable and it will have a negligible impact.”

The proposals were unanimously approved at the end of the debate with ten votes in favour.

Liam Randall – Local Democracy Reporter (more here).