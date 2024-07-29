Exceptional Flintshire students presented with Youth Sport Trust awards At Wimbledon

Two Flintshire high school students travelled to Wimbledon with their parents to receive awards for their exceptional performance in a prestigious sports programme.

Argoed High School year 9 students, Phoebe Bayley and Ewan Kelly, took part in

Set for Success, an intensive youth leadership initiative funded by the Wimbledon Foundation in partnership with Barclays and delivered by the Youth Sport Trust, the UK’s leading children’s charity for improving young people’s health and wellbeing through sport and play.

The programme’s focus is to help young people reach their full potential by improving their life and employability skills, their engagement at school, as well as developing their confidence, aspirations and self-esteem.

Throughout year 9, eight sessions were delivered by Louis Gray, Youth Sport Trust Athlete Mentor at Argoed High School, and culminated in a school project organised by the group which was a year 5/6 football training session and competition involving over two hundred students.

Mark Hanson, head of health and wellbeing, nominated Phoebe for the Rally Award for maintaining the most effort and growth throughout the programme, and Mr Gray nominated Ewan for the Ace Award for achieving the most personal growth.

After being shortlisted, the students received an invite to Wimbledon, Centre Court and the Barclays Executive Suite for Round 3 of the process. A presenter from Barclays read out the nominations and then the winners which was a complete surprise for both students.

The students had the chance to watch the tennis on centre court for that day, and later met Lesley Griffiths MP who had heard about students from North Wales winning the awards.

Mr Gray said: “I have thoroughly enjoyed working with the group at Argoed High School and watching their development over this past year. I was over the moon when I heard Ewan and Phoebe had won the awards they were shortlisted for at Wimbledon. Huge credit must also go to the whole group as each and every one of them has supported each other throughout the whole programme and created a safe environment to allow the whole group to face issues and grow.”

According to Mr Gray, Phoebe is a quiet, hardworking student who enjoys PE, and has worked incredibly hard this year across school putting to use the lessons from the programme. Despite overcoming adversity recently outside of school, she continues to grow personally.

Ewan is a talented all-round athlete who is working hard to achieve his dream of becoming a professional footballer and is currently with Wrexham FC. He has really focused on his school work this year and ensured he is not just doing well in PE but in all subjects.

Phoebe said: “I am very proud of myself and what I have achieved because of the programme and the opportunity to be a part of it. I was so happy to not only be nominated but to win as well. The day down at Wimbledon was one of the best days ever!”

Ewan said: “It was really exciting to be nominated for this award, especially as it came from Louis, our athlete mentor. I was pleased to get shortlisted and have the chance to go to Wimbledon. I didn’t expect to win but when I did, I was really proud.”

Mark Hanson, head of health and wellbeing, said: “When putting the names forward for the awards, I just wanted the students to know that Louis and I were proud of their growth within the group and the example they have set for everyone moving forward within the school community.

“To then hear that Phoebe and Ewan were shortlisted was fantastic; I was incredibly proud to hear that they were being recognised on a bigger scale than just what Louis and I saw in school. For them both to win is just brilliant.

“From a teacher’s perspective, to know that their growth is recognised nationally makes me feel even more proud to teach them. They both deserve this recognition as their personal growth this year has been exceptional. I am excited to see what they can do through their mentoring year to help the next group of students achieve.”