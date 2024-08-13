Ex-apprentice Jack Sargeant’s new ministerial position sees him lead on Welsh apprenticeships

Alyn and Deeside Senedd Member Jack Sargeant has made history as the first former apprentice to be given ministerial responsibility for apprenticeships in Wales.

In his new role, Jack will oversee the development and support of apprenticeships across the country, bringing a wealth of personal experience to the position.

Jack’s journey began with an apprenticeship in Mechanical Engineering at a Deeside-based engineering firm, where he specialised in machining.

He later pursued a degree in engineering at Glyndŵr University, an experience that has deeply informed his perspective on the significance of vocational training.

As a strong advocate for apprenticeships and the manufacturing sector, Jack has been a vocal supporter of initiatives that provide practical skills and opportunities for young people.

His appointment is seen as a crucial step in ensuring that the needs and experiences of apprentices are well represented within the Welsh Government.

In a statement following his appointment, Jack expressed both pride and gratitude: “I am incredibly proud to be appointed to this role and grateful to the First Minister, Eluned Morgan. I am equally proud to be the first former apprentice to do the role.”

He emphasised the transformative impact of apprenticeships, noting, “Apprenticeships change lives and give people a whole host of skills far beyond their subject area. Mine gave me the confidence to want to make a difference for those that follow me down the apprenticeship route.”

Jack also highlighted the importance of having diverse backgrounds in politics, particularly from those with experience in trades and practical professions: “I’ve said before that politics needs to be representative of our communities, and that includes representing a broader range of work backgrounds. I am pleased to be the first former apprentice to do this job but determined I am not the last.”

Looking ahead, Jack is keen to engage with key stakeholders across Wales. “Over the coming weeks, I’ll be throwing myself into listening mode to hear from our employers, training providers, and apprentices themselves to ensure their needs are heard by government,” he added.