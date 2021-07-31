Deeside.com > News

Posted: Sat 31st Jul 2021

Updated: Sat 31st Jul

Evening training exercise turns to medical emergency for Flint Lifeboat crew members

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Two crew members from RNLI Flint who were on ‘evening exercise’ came to the aid of a man who was suffering from a medical emergency.

The lifeboat crew members were on exercise on Thursday when they noticed a member of the public in their mobility scooter stopped in the middle of a walkway outside the RNLI Flint station.

The man on the the mobility scooter appeared to be leaning to one side.

When the crew went outside to investigate, they found the gentleman unresponsive but breathing.

An ambulance was called immediately then other crew members were called for assistance.

An RNLI Flint spokesperson said: “Lifeboat crew performed casualty care by monitoring the gentleman’s breathing and responsiveness.”

“Once ambulance was on scene, the lifeboat crew handed over care to North Wales Ambulance service and assisted with transferring the gentleman onto a stretcher and into ambulance to be taken to hospital.”

“From Everyone at Flint Lifeboat Station we wish the gentleman a speed recovery.”



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
Join our no-spam low volume email list:
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Get notified about
news from across North Wales


LATEST NEWS...

Police appeal after two vehicles stolen from car garage in Saltney

News

Two mobile vaccination clinics to be held in Flintshire

News

Delays on A55 in Flintshire following earlier collision involving motorbike

News

Online mental health therapy service sees 56% rise in North Wales during pandemic

News

From the only girl in plumbing class to college estates boss – rapid rise for young Flintshire handywoman

News

Double-jabbed contacts won’t need to self-isolate in Wales from 7 August, First Minister confirms

News

Flintshire events equipment company enters farm-based wedding venue plans

News

Chester Road West is now back open following earlier collision

News

Under-18s invited for their first COVID-19 vaccine in Wales

News





Read 383,361 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn