Update: Eurovision tickets go on sale at midday today – here’s how to get one

Semi-Final 1: Evening Preview on Monday 8th May at 8pm

A full run through of the Semi-Final 1 show featuring all countries participating including France, Germany and Italy, as well as all opening and interval acts for this show. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Semi-Final 1: Afternoon Preview on Tuesday 9th May at 1:30pm

A final full preview of the Semi-Final 1 show featuring all of the countries participating in this semi-final. France, Germany and Italy will not perform in this show but pre-recorded footage of their performances will be played to the audience in the arena. Some performers may not be in full make up during their live performance. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Semi-Final 1: Live Show on Tuesday 9th May at 8pm

The live show! Broadcast live around the world, this is where the countries find out who has made it to the Grand Final based on the audience votes. Note, pre-recorded footage of performances from France, Germany and Italy will be played to the audience in the arena and at home. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Semi-Final 2: Evening Preview on Wednesday 10th May at 8pm

A full run through of the Semi-Final 2 show featuring all countries participating in this semi-final (including Spain, Ukraine and UK) as well as all opening and interval acts from this show. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Semi-Final 2: Afternoon Preview on Thursday 11th May at 1:30pm

A final full preview of the Semi-Final 2 live show featuring all of the countries participating in this semi-final. Spain, Ukraine and the UK will not perform during this show but pre-recorded footage of their performances will be played to the audience in the arena. Some performers may not be in full make up during their live performance. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Semi-Final 2: Live Show on Thursday 11th May at 8pm

The live show! Broadcast live around the world, this is where the countries find out who has made it to the Grand Final based on the audience votes. Note, a pre-recorded extract of performances from Spain, Ukraine and the UK will be played to the audience in the arena and at home. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Grand Final: Evening Preview on Friday 12th May at 8pm

A full run through of the Grand-Final live show featuring all 26 countries participating in as well as all opening and interval acts. This is the show where the international juries will cast their votes, ready for them to be announced in the final! After the performances have finished, a simulated voting sequence will take place. Using randomly generated voting data as an opportunity for the presenters and technical teams around the world to rehearse the voting process. The audience are welcome to stay and watch as this takes place. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Grand Final: Afternoon Preview on Saturday 13th May at 1pm

The final full run through of the Grand-Final live show featuring all 26 countries participating as well as all opening and interval acts. After the performances have finished, a simulated voting sequence will take place. Using randomly generated voting data, this is an opportunity for the presenters and technical teams around the world to rehearse the voting process. The audience are welcome to stay and watch as this takes place. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Grand Final: Live Show on Saturday 13th May at 8pm

THE BIG ONE! Broadcast live around the world to 160 million people, this is where we find out who has won the Eurovision Song Contest 2023. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​