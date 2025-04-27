Enterprising University of Chester graduates inspire future entrepreneurs

Graduates who set up their business ventures while studying at the University of Chester have returned to share their experiences and inspire the next generation of entrepreneurs.

The University’s Business School recently welcomed Ololade Adeniyi, Matthew Cavallaro and Ting-An Chen, all of whom started businesses while completing their degrees. They offered advice on building confidence, overcoming challenges, and staying resilient in business.

Ololade Adeniyi, CEO and Founder of Soorente, an Afrocentric sustainable luxury fashion brand, completed her Master of Science in International Business at Chester. Matthew Cavallaro, CEO and Founder of Unbranded Marketing, is a BA Business Management graduate and is currently pursuing a Master’s in Marketing Management. Ting-An Chen, CEO and Founder of Ann’s Art Therapy, gained her MA in Art Therapy at the University.

Lecturer Cheryl Sørensen said: “It was fabulous to welcome back our graduates and so valuable for our first years to hear about their journey into business ownership and succeeding in their goals. Matt, Ololade and Ting-An all set up their businesses whilst at the University of Chester and had support from the University’s Venture Programme whilst here, showing our students just what they can achieve both before and after they graduate.”

Matthew Cavallaro shared his experience of launching a business, saying that it had not been easy and required significant time, effort and passion, but was the most rewarding experience of his life.

He said: “Speaking to the students at the University of Chester was both refreshing and invigorating. It reminded me of the excitement that comes with building a brand and I was thrilled to be able to share my insights. I’m proud that Chester is providing these students with the classes, resources, and opportunities to help grow their ideas into businesses, as it did for myself.

“My business and I would not be where they are today had it not been for the incredible support from the University and lecturers, and I’m grateful to be able to help the future entrepreneurs as they start their journey.”

The graduates also reconnected with BSc Psychology student and Research Assistant in the Centre for Ageing and Mental Health at the University, Aadhi Agilan, who attended the event. Aadhi had previously taken part in enterprise-developing activities alongside them.

The University’s Business Management course offers students the opportunity to experience entrepreneurship and business start-up as part of their studies. Beyond the curriculum, the University also offers the Venture Programme, which equips students and graduates with the skills and knowledge needed to start a business or launch a freelance career.

Ololade, Matthew, Ting-An and Aadhi all received support from the Venture Programme and participated in the Enterprise Development Programme (EDP) last year, a project delivered by Chester Business School with the Venture Programme and Santander Universities. The EDP included a trip to Edinburgh, business workshops, and advice from a contestant from The Apprentice.

Matthew was also part of a Young Enterprise (YE) team at the University, with the current team soon to represent the North West at the YE UK Start-Up Awards.

Students and graduates are now being invited to apply for Venture Pitch 2025, an opportunity to pitch business ideas for a share of £6,000 and other prizes. Applications close on April 25. Further information is available by emailing [email protected].