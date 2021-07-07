Enforcement action set to return in Flintshire for those who leave extra bags of waste out with the wheelie bin

Fixed penalty notices (FPN) look set to be reintroduced in Flintshire for households who continually leave extra bags of rubbish out for collection alongside normal waste bins.

Flintshire council started enforcing against side waste in 2018, a move which resulted in the reduction of over 1,200 tonnes of residual waste being collected.

Over 2,000 warning and improvement letters have been issued to residents for not complying with the waste and recycling collection policy, “several” have resulted in FPN’s. being issues. The council has said.

Side waste enforcement was suspended at the start of the pandemic in March last year due to the health and safety risks posed to the council’s enforcement team.

They have to search through bin bags looking for evidence of where they have come from.

A report by Flintshire’s Chief Officer for Streetscene and Transportation, Katie Wilby say:

“Following a review of the waste tonnage data, we have observed an unprecedented increase in the amount of residual waste being disposed of at the kerbside.”

“In comparison with the year before the pandemic, the amount of additional residual waste collected in 2020/2021 is over 3,000 tonnes at the kerbside, which equates to a 12% increase.

“This is attributable to a number of factors such as more people spending time at home, including people working from home, people taking the opportunity to undertake home improvements and more people shopping online”

The council has said that most households “should be able to fit their residual waste – waste that cannot be recycled – into their wheeled bin.”

“Recycling is collected every week and there is no limit on the amount of recycling residents can place out for collection.”

A “minority” of households in Flintshire are “not making use of the recycling service which is unacceptable for a number of reasons.”

They include, “environmental problems caused by side waste when bags split causing waste to spill onto the streets, the loss of valuable resources that can be recycled to make new products and the financial cost of disposing of residual waste and lost potential income from the sale of recyclable materials.” A spokesperson added.

There has also been an increased concern over fly tipping, littering around communal waste collection points, in alleyways and in open green spaces.

With the easing of restrictions by Welsh government, the council is proposing that side waste enforcement should be reintroduced from 1 st September 2021.

Flintshire’s Cabinet Member for Streetscene, Councillor Glyn Banks, said:

“The enforcement process for side waste is a three staged approach with the initial emphasis on informing and educating residents on the correct way to present their waste and recycling.”

“Formal action for continued non–compliance is taken only when no improvement is observed following the first stage.”

“Evidence has shown us that the education stage makes a significant impact on residents’ waste disposal. We would, therefore, propose that we explore the options for a designated role to drive and deliver environmental improvement campaigns within local communities.”

Prior to any reintroduction of side waste enforcement, a countywide campaign would be undertaken to inform residents.

Senior Flintshire councillors will be asked to approve the reintroduction of enforcement measures later this month.