Posted: Wed 7th Jul 2021

Wed 7th Jul

Looking for work in the hospitality sector? St David’s Hotel in Ewloe is holding a ‘meet and greet’ event

Are you looking for work in the hospitality sector and need some help and advice?

The Village St David’s Hotel in Ewloe is holding a ‘meet and greet’ on Tuesday 20 July.

Communities For Work Flintshire, Jobcentre Plus and Careers Wales will be there to support people looking for a role in the hospitality sector.

You will need to book a slot in advance, they are available between the following times:

10 – 11am

11:30am – 12:30pm

1 – 2pm

General Manager of the Village St David’s Hotel, Donn Timmons, said:

“Village Hotel Club is dedicated to the development of our team from on the job training through to our Rising Stars programme which gives our Management Team the skills to progress to Hotel and General Management.”

“Hospitality is such an exciting industry where we look to develop all of our team to reach their full potential.”

“Whether it’s because of Covid-19 or some other reason, many in the hospitality industry are experiencing a shortage of staff in various roles.”

“So, if you are ready to work in an interesting and varied sector of the economy, book a place and talk to the team on 20 July.”

To book a place, email: sharon-jones@flintshire.gov.uk or nia.parry@flintshire.gov.uk



