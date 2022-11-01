Emergency Service’s joint call for people to “Show some respect this Bonfire Night”

North Wales Fire and Rescue Service is joining forces with the Welsh Ambulance Services NHS Trust and North Wales Police in an appeal to help keep people safe this bonfire and fireworks season.

Dave Hughes, Head of Fire Safety for North Wales Fire and Rescue Service, said: “The number of incidents involving fireworks and bonfires we attend has reduced dramatically as the public have listened to our plea to attend organised displays rather than setting off their own fireworks at home.”

“If you do decide to set off fireworks or have a bonfire, we would appeal to everyone to show RESPECT by following the advice set out below.”

Respect the Firework

Remember that fireworks are explosives, and as such should be treated with respect and only used in accordance with the manufacturer’s instructions and the Firework Code.

Please stay safe and follow the Firework Code.

Our advice is:

Plan your firework display to make it safe and enjoyable, and ensure it finishes before 11pm

Only buy fireworks which carry the CE mark, keep them in a closed box and use them one at a time

Read and follow the instructions on each firework using a torch if necessary

Light the firework at arm’s length with a taper and stand well back

Keep naked flames, including cigarettes, away from fireworks

Never return to a firework once it has been lit

Don’t put fireworks in pockets and never throw them

Direct any rocket fireworks well away from spectators

Never use paraffin or petrol on a bonfire

Make sure that the fire is out and surroundings are made safe before leaving.

Respect the Emergency Services

Stephen Sheldon, the Welsh Ambulance Service’s Manager for the Emergency Medical Service in North Wales. “On what is a high-pressure night for all emergency services across the region, we are urging the public to help safeguard themselves, their families, neighbours and friends by staying safe and not taking risks.

“Burns injuries, especially, can be avoided by following the Firework code.

“If you do suffer a burn, ensure you:

Get the person away from the heat source

Cool the burn with lukewarm or cool water for 20 minutes

Remove any clothing or jewellery that’s near the burnt area

Make sure the person keeps warm

Cover the burn using a layer of cling film or a clean plastic bag

Use painkillers such as paracetamol or ibuprofen

Visit the Burns and scalds page on the NHS 111 Wales website

Use the emergency department for severe trauma, injuries or illnesses

Only call 999 for serious or life-threatening emergencies

Respect your neighbours

Fireworks can frighten people and animals. The elderly and children are frequently scared and intimidated by firework noise. After all, fireworks are explosives.

Tell your neighbours if you’re a planning on letting off fireworks and avoid purchasing really noisy ones. Please be considerate when having a firework party and make sure the noise is over by 11pm.

You must not set off fireworks between 11pm and 7am, except for:

Bonfire Night, when the cut off is midnight

New Year’s Eve, Diwali and Chinese New Year, when the cut off is 1am

Inspector Wesley Williams of North Wales Police said: “We hope that this year, as has been the case on previous years, people take a responsible attitude to Bonfire Night.”

“We know the majority of people enjoy this time of year sensibly and we are not out to spoil their fun but unfortunately there is a minority who are intent on causing problems and use the period as an excuse to commit crime and act anti-socially. We want to work with our communities to ensure that they can enjoy themselves safely.”

“Our teams, alongside partners, will be out and about across the region – helping to educate, reassure and keep our communities safe. To stay updated and to help with our engagement, please register to receive Community Alerts – Home – North Wales Community Alert ”

“Demand on emergency services rise significantly during this time of the year. To help us keep our lines free for those who need us most, please ensure you’re contacting the most relevant agency and using the most appropriate means of contact.”

Organised displays will be taking place: