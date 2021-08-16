Deeside.com > News

Posted: Mon 16th Aug 2021

Updated: Mon 16th Aug

Emergency service respond to incident Wepre Park

Update: North Wales Search and Rescue (NEWSAR) has told us they were called at 15.13 “following the report of an injured person at Wepre Park.”

“Team members and two Landrovers then headed to the incident.”

“As our first team members were arriving the good news came in that the casualty had been extracted by other more local resources and they were being transferred to hospital.”

North Wales Police said they were called shortly after 3pm today to “assist colleagues at the Welsh Ambulance Service and North Wales Fire and Rescue Service following concerns for the safety of a man.”

“The air ambulance and mountain rescue volunteers were also in attendance.”

Earlier report: Two air ambulances have landed at Wepre Park this afternoon as emergency services respond to an incident.

Several police cars police, an ambulance, a paramedic response vehicle and a fire engine and a North Wales Fire and Rescue service water incident unit are at the park near the visitor centre.

The exact nature of the incident is unknown as yet although several people have mentioned a person falling near Red Rocks, that is yet to be confirmed.

A Welsh Ambulance Service spokesperson has said: “We were called today, 16 August, at approximately 14:46 to reports of an incident near Wepre Park, Connah’s Quay. We are currently on scene with one emergency ambulance and one rapid response vehicle.”

 

