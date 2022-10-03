Deeside.com > News

Posted: Mon 3rd Oct 2022

Eligible Flintshire households set to receive second £324 cost of living payment next month

Millions of households across the UK will receive a £324 cost of living cash boost next month.

The UK government has announced that households receiving DWP benefits will receive the second part of the £650 Cost of Living Payment from 8 November and continuing through to the 23 November.

Over 8 million families have already received the first Cost of Living Payment, worth £326, which was sent out from 14 July this year.

Around 17,500 Flintshire households will receive the second payment automatically into their bank accounts, they will not need to do anything to receive the money.

Work and Pensions Secretary, Chloe Smith said:

“Millions of families will soon see a £324 cash boost as part of our extensive £1,200 support package, helping to raise incomes and manage the rising cost of living.”

“We understand that people are struggling which is why and we’re committed to supporting the most vulnerable households.” That’s also why

“we are focused on driving growth and delivering quality public services so we can continue to support those in need through these challenging times while boosting opportunity for all.”

A household may be eligible for the £650 cost-of-living payments if it receives any of the following benefits:

Universal Credit
income-based Jobseekers Allowance
income-related Employment and Support Allowance
Income Support
working tax credit
child tax credit
pension credit

