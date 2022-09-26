Eligible Flintshire households can claim £200 to help with fuel bills from today

Eligible households in Flintshire can claim a one-off £200 cash payment from their local authority from today to help pay for energy bills.

The support comes through the Fuel Support Scheme, launched by the Welsh government.

The money is to provide support towards paying fuel bills. This is in addition to the winter fuel payment offered by the UK Government.

The payment will be available to all eligible energy customers regardless of how they pay for fuel.

This includes payments made on a pre-payment meter, by direct debit, paid quarterly or for those who use off-grid fuel.

The aim of the Welsh Government fuel support scheme is to reduce the impact of the rising cost of energy and the cost-of-living crisis. The scheme is aimed at low-income households, The Welsh government has said: “We understand the winter months can be the most difficult time of the year. Families shouldn’t have to choose between heating and eating.” Who can apply? The scheme will be open to households where an applicant, or their partner is in receipt of one of the qualifying benefits at any time between 1 September 2022 and 31 January 2023: Income Support

Income Based Job Seekers Allowance

Employment and Support Allowance

Universal Credit

Working Tax Credits

Child Tax Credits

Pension Credit

Personal Independence Payment (PIP)

Disability Living Allowance (DLA)

Attendance Allowance

Carers Allowance

Contributory Benefits

Council Tax Reduction Scheme (CTRS)

Armed Forces Independence Payment

Constant Attendance Allowance

War Pension Mobility Supplement Receipt of Carers Allowance includes those people who are being paid Carers Allowance and people who have claimed Carers Allowance but due to the overlapping benefit rules do not receive it as a cash benefit, for example they have an underlying entitlement to Carers Allowance. Applicants must also be responsible for paying the energy bills for the property. How to apply Applications can be made to Flintshire Council via their website when the scheme opens on MOnday 26 September 2022. Apply here: https://www.flintshire.gov.uk/en/Resident/Council-Tax-and-Benefits-and-Grants/Winter-Fuel-Support-Scheme.aspx

