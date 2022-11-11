Deeside.com > News

Posted: Fri 11th Nov 2022

Elfed High School students create weeping poppy installation to mark Remembrance Day

Students at Elfed High School have been busy creating a weeping poppy installation to mark Remembrance Day.

The installation which was completed in two weeks takes pride of place within the high school’s gardening project

The students, led by Mrs G Smith and Mrs J Bennett, collected empty plastic bottles which have been cut to size before being painted poppy red by Year 10 students.

After some drilling and wiring, the poppies were ready to assemble, this was done by representatives from each year 7 class.

A number of other students have also contributed to the overall result by working in the garden this week: weeding, tidying and attending to the flowers which are still in bloom.

The teachers remarked: “The finished result is extremely impressive and the students and staff involved have received many positive comments about it from the school community, as well as from visitors to the school this week.”

“Installing this poignant piece of student artwork in the beautiful garden at the centre of the school ensures that all at Elfed High School Will Remember Them.”

