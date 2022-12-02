Deeside.com > News

Posted: Fri 2nd Dec 2022

Easy win for Labour in Chester by-election

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales
Listen to this article
Voiced by Amazon Polly

Labour has won the City of Chester by-election in the first public vote since Rishi Sunak was elevated to the position of Prime Minister.

Cheshire West and Chester councillor Samantha Dixon re-won the seat for Labour nearly 11,000 more than the Conservative candidate.

The election was triggered by the resignation of Labour MP Chris Matheson, who stood down following an investigation by a Parliamentary watchdog into claims of “serious sexual misconduct.”

Matheson, who was facing a Parliamentary suspension denied the accusations and chose to step down.

Ms Dixon defeated Conservative candidate and NHS nurse Liz Wardlaw.

Turnout was 41.2%, with 28,541 votes cast in total, which is down from 71.7% turnout in the 2019 general election.

In her victory speech, Ms Dixon said, “Tonight the people of Chester have sent a clear message.”

“They have said Rishi Sunak’s Conservatives no longer have a mandate to govern.”

 

[Photo: @shitchester]

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com

Latest News

  • Police and Crime Commissioner urges the people of North Wales to have their say on police funding
  • Four-day week trial confirms working less increases wellbeing and productivity
  • School kids should be given vegetarian meals once a week to help against climate change, says Flintshire Councillor


    • Join our no-spam low volume email list:
    By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

    Get notified about
    news from across North Wales


    LATEST NEWS...

    Police and Crime Commissioner urges the people of North Wales to have their say on police funding

    News

    Four-day week trial confirms working less increases wellbeing and productivity

    News

    School kids should be given vegetarian meals once a week to help against climate change, says Flintshire Councillor

    News

    A pair of rare snow leopards could be about to make the move to Chester Zoo

    News

    New measures to tackle bird flu come into force tomorrow in Wales

    News

    Special purpose committee for Welsh Covid inquiry proposal falls – First Minister indicates future support if ‘concern materialises’

    News

    Flintshire Council cemeteries plan to help the environment and save money

    News

    Flintshire based agency wins Brunel’s SS Great Britain marketing contract

    News

    New law that ‘transforms the rented sector in Wales’ comes into force

    News




    Read 355,037 times in last 30 days

    *Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

    © Deeside.com Est. 2014
    icnn