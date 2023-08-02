Deeside.com > News

Posted: Wed 2nd Aug 2023

E-fit images of two men police want to speak to following an incident in Penyffordd

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

South Flintshire Police have issued an appeal to the public in an attempt to identify two individuals connected to an incident in Penyffordd. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The event in question occurred around 4.20 am on 2 June, and officers are seeking the identity of the people in the released Evofit images. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Though details of the incident have not been disclosed, the police are keen to speak with the two individuals and believe that information from the public could play a crucial role in the investigation. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Members of the public who recognise either of the individuals or have any information that could aid the police in their inquiries are encouraged to make contact. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

South Flintshire Police posted on their Facebook page: “We would like to speak with them in relation to an incident in Penyffordd at around 4.20 am on 2 June.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“If you know who either of these people are, or have any information that could help, please contact us via our website or by calling 101, quoting reference 23000472162.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Information can be submitted through the North Wales Police website. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com

Latest News

  • Sychdyn: Woman suffers ‘potentially life-threatening injuries’ following collision
  • Frustrated Borderlands Line commuters can track late trains in real time thanks to new TfW map
  • Breastfeeding breakthrough: Flintshire mum’s heartfelt praise for Wrexham hospital’s life-changing team

    • Get notified about
    news from across North Wales

    More...

    Sychdyn: Woman suffers ‘potentially life-threatening injuries’ following collision

    News

    Frustrated Borderlands Line commuters can track late trains in real time thanks to new TfW map

    News

    Breastfeeding breakthrough: Flintshire mum’s heartfelt praise for Wrexham hospital’s life-changing team

    News

    DVLA introduces new online account service for motorists

    News

    Serious collision closes A5119 in Sychdyn: Police advise drivers to use alternative routes

    News

    Plans to use Fire and Rescue Service in enforcement roles for 20 MPH branded ‘ludicrous’

    News

    2.4 million UK households miss essential payments in July, echoing last winter’s high levels

    News

    North Wales Health Board prepares to handle more mental health calls, reducing police involvement

    News

    Tighter direction for use of police cautions unveiled by UK Government

    News

    Read 327,693 times in last 30 days

    *Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

    © Deeside.com Est. 2014
    icnn