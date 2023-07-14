DVLA issues reminder to anyone who got their licence before 2014

A reminder has been issued by the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency (DVLA) to almost a million UK drivers. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Those who passed their driving test prior to 2014 could be slapped with a £1,000 fine if they haven’t renewed their photocard licence. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Posting on Twitter, the DVLA issued a reminder saying: “You must renew your driving licence every 10 years. Renew online today – it’s easy, quick and secure at: http://gov.uk/renewdrivinglicence… Your licence should arrive within a week if you apply online.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Photocard driving licences, first introduced in 1998, are valid for ten years from the issue date. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

A failure to renew could result in a hefty fine or, in some cases, the seizure of the vehicle. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

In response, Richard Evans, head of technical services at webuyanycar comments; ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“To drive anywhere legally, you must hold a valid driving licence which has the most up to date and correct details of your name, date of birth and full address. If you know your license is about to expire, or your personal details have changed, it’s crucial you update your licence. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“Our research found that almost all (93%) drivers say they’ve seen motoring costs increase over the last 12 months. And with rising costs across the board, drivers should take extra precaution to ensure they aren’t stung with additional charges, like unnecessary fines. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“If drivers don’t have a valid licence, the DVLA warn you could be fined £1,000 and even risk having your vehicle seized. This will be a much heavier price to pay than the cost of updating your licence which starts from £14. Our guide on renewing your licence has everything you need to know about where and how to update your documents.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Renewing a licence is a straightforward process that can be done via the government website. The renewal cost is £14 unless you are over 70 years old. Drivers will need a valid UK passport, residency in Great Britain, their current licence, National Insurance number, and addresses of where they’ve lived over the past three years. They must also not be disqualified from driving. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

While online applications typically result in a new licence within a week, renewing via post or the Post Office can take up to three weeks. As such, motorists are urged to check the expiry date on their licences and renew in a timely manner to avoid fines or vehicle seizure. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

