Durham University bound student from Flintshire wins science award for outstanding A-level results

Oliver Cheatle, an 18-year-old student from Flintshire, has won an annual science award for his exceptional effort and results in science. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The prize is sponsored by the Mold-based chemical firm, Synthite, and is awarded to a student who has demonstrated outstanding performance in science in the previous academic year. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Oliver, who studied at the Alun School and achieved four A* grades in chemistry, physics, mathematics, and further mathematics, has accepted a place at Durham University for a three-year course in mathematics. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

He attributes his success to his long-standing passion for mathematics, which grew stronger as he studied physics at A-level. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“Maths has been my favourite lesson for as long as I can remember, going all the way back to primary school, and studying it alongside physics at A-level really increased my interest in both subjects, as I could see how the skills learned can be applied practically,” said Oliver. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Dr Tim Erasmus, head of science at the Alun School, praised Oliver’s achievement, saying, “It’s brilliant to see hardworking students like Oliver finish sixth form with such brilliant grades and take strides to further their skills in STEM subjects.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Sana Niazi, director and commercial manager at Synthite, said, “Oliver is a prime example of a determined and talented student, and it’s a pleasure to reward his hard work with this prize.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Synthite, which has been operating in Mold since the 1950s and employs 120 people, hopes that the award will inspire future pupils to follow in Oliver’s footsteps and pursue careers in STEM. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

