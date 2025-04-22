Drugs stash hidden in Irn-Bru can at Creamfields

A man who attempted to smuggle drugs into a Cheshire music festival using a disguised Irn-Bru can has been jailed.

Blake Holmes, 20, of Woodburn Place in Dalkeith, was sentenced to 32 months in prison at Chester Crown Court on Tuesday 22 April.

He had earlier pleaded guilty to two counts of possession with intent to supply class A drugs, MDMA and cocaine, one count of possession with intent to supply a class B drug – ketamine – and possession of a knife.

The court heard that Holmes attended Creamfields Music Festival in Daresbury on Friday 25 August 2023.

While waiting in the queue at the VIP entrance, he voluntarily told officers that he had something to declare. He admitted he had been paid £500 to carry a rucksack into the festival.

Police searched the bag and found a folding lock knife along with a pack of sealed Irn-Bru cans.

On closer inspection, officers noticed that one of the cans felt different and had what appeared to be a false base.

The can was later opened and found to contain 62.4 grams of MDMA, 10.1 grams of cocaine, and 3.6 grams of ketamine.

The drugs were estimated to have a street value of around £1,990.

Holmes was arrested at the scene. Though he initially admitted being paid to transport the drugs, he refused to answer any further questions during police interviews.

Following sentencing, Police Constable Neil Fleming said:

“While Holmes may have admitted his wrongdoing before he entered the festival, what he did was illegal and I welcome the sentence that has been handed to him.

“Creamfields festival is a huge policing operation and we work with the event organisers and security staff to prevent illegal drugs getting into the site.

“Be under no illusion, while a large majority of Creamfields festivalgoers are respectful, those smuggling drugs into the event will be charged and dealt with by the courts. Do not make this mistake.”