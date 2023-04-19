Deeside.com > News

Posted: Wed 19th Apr 2023

“Driver’s ‘one last drive’ excuse flops as police seize uninsured £140,000 Audi R8 in Saltney

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

A driver in Saltney had their Audi R8 supercar seized by police after it was discovered they had no insurance and did not have a front number plate. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The driver claimed they were taking the car, which cost over £140,000 when new, for one last drive and a quick wash before selling it, but the police were not amused by the excuse. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

During a routine check, officers found that the Audi R8 had no insurance policy, was listed as being off the road, and that the driver had opted not to renew their policy as they planned to sell the luxury sports car. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Unfortunately for the driver, their reasoning did not hold water with the North Wales Roads Policing officers. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The driver has now been reported for both offences and faces fines and fees to get the prestigious car back plus he will have the expense of taking out a new insurance policy. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The incident serves as a reminder to motorists not to risk driving without proper insurance, even for a short journey, as the consequences can be costly and severe. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

A North Wales Roads Policing spokesperson said the driver’s excuse for no insurance “was to take it for one last drive and a quick wash… Funny enough, it didn’t wash with us.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“Driver reported for both offences; he now has to pay for a new policy of insurance, fines, and fees to get the vehicle back.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“Don’t risk that short journey; it’s not worth it.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com

Latest News

  • Scammers on the prowl as UK gears up for first ever nationwide public alert system test
  • RAC pushes for hard shoulder reinstatement as Smart Motorway plans hit the brakes
  • Kings Of Leon: Limited number of tickets just released for huge Wrexham shows this May

    • Get notified about
    news from across North Wales

    More...

    Scammers on the prowl as UK gears up for first ever nationwide public alert system test

    News

    RAC pushes for hard shoulder reinstatement as Smart Motorway plans hit the brakes

    News

    Kings Of Leon: Limited number of tickets just released for huge Wrexham shows this May

    News

    Union calls on First Minister to convene urgent summit to prevent ‘decimation’ of bus routes in Wales

    News

    Family pays heartfelt tribute to Prestatyn woman tragically found dead following multi-agency search

    News

    Bird keepers urged to maintain stringent biosecurity as housing order lifts

    News

    Six US Army Chinooks spotted flying over Flintshire

    News

    Deeside college launches crime-fighting course for next generation of super sleuths

    News

    Staple food prices skyrocket in Supermarkets with Cheddar cheese up 80%

    News

    Read 327,693 times in last 30 days

    *Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

    © Deeside.com Est. 2014
    icnn