Driver arrested on suspicion of drink driving following crash in Shotton

A driver has been arrested on suspicion of drink driving following crash in Shotton early this morning.

A Land Rover Discovery smashed into railings and a pedestrian crossing traffic light on Chester Road West at around 4.30am.

The vehicle was badly damaged in the crash, the traffic light outside Deeside Tackle Shop – near the junction with Ash Grove – was also destroyed.

Police closed the road while the scene was cleared and the vehicle taken away.

The closure has caused chaos to bus services along Chester Road West.

A North Wales Police spokesperson said: “We responded to a report of an RTC on Chester Road West, Shotton at around 4.30am this morning.”

“The road was closed for repairs to be carried out on traffic lights damaged in the collision and to clear the scene.”

“The driver was arrested on suspicion of drink driving.”

“The vehicle was recovered, and the road reopened shortly before 9.30am this morning.”

Up to Wednesday, 42 people had been arrested for drink drive offences during North Wales Police’ Christmas Anti Drink & Drug Drive Campaign.

A further 62 have been arrested for drug drive offences.

Police have said: “If you know someone who drink or drug drives, please do the right thing and report them by calling us on 101. Dial 999 if they are posing an imminent danger) or alternatively,contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

