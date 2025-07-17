Deeside.com > News

Posted: Thu 17th Jul 2025

Dress as a Smurf to win free film tickets at Broughton

Families across Flintshire are being invited to go blue this weekend as Broughton launches a Smurftastic giveaway to celebrate the release of the new Smurfs movie.

The first 10 people who arrive at Cineworld Broughton dressed as a Smurf between Friday 18th and Sunday 20th July will receive a free ticket to the much-anticipated film.

The offer is open to fans of all ages, though under 18s must be accompanied by an adult to redeem their prize.

Lisa Craig, Regional Facilities Manager at Broughton, said:

“We love seeing families enjoying quality time together at Broughton, and with the Smurfs making their return to the big screen, we wanted to do something a little bit different to celebrate.

It’s a real family favourite and we can’t wait to see little ones dress up and join in the fun to bring a bit of blue magic to the centre.”

The new film – out Friday 18th July – features stars including Rihanna and follows the iconic blue characters on a mission to rescue Papa Smurf from evil wizards Razamel and Gargamel.

To enter, simply arrive in Smurf costume at Cineworld Broughton before a screening of the film over the weekend. The first 10 people will be awarded a ticket code, valid for a showing during opening weekend.

More details and terms and conditions can be found on the Broughton website.

