North Wales ‘dark skies’ public consultation lauched on planning guidance aimed at reducing light pollution

A public consultation has been launched for people to check whether planning guidance designed to reduce light pollution in an area of outstanding natural beauty needs any alterations.

Flintshire County Council, Denbighshire County Council, and Wrexham County Borough Council are seeking views on a draft Supplementary Planning Guidance note (SPG) for lighting in the Clwydian Range and Dee Valley Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB).

It will provide advice and guidance for developers and others on good lighting design in the AONB with the aim to guarantee astronomers, enthusiasts and casual observers can actually see the night sky in all its glory.

Clwydian Range and Dee Valley Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB) is designated as a landscape of national importance and the primary purpose is to conserve and enhance its natural beauty.

One of the recognised special qualities of the AONB is its tranquil nature, which includes the opportunity to experience dark night skies.

The AONB has some of the darkest skies in Wales and the draft SPG seeks to conserve and enhance this special quality by providing guidance for developers and others on dark sky friendly lighting design.

When approved by each of the Local Planning Authorities the SPG will be considered when determining planning applications and appeals.

The Chair of the AONB Joint Committee, Denbighshire Councillor Tony Thomas, said:

“The Clwydian Range and Dee Valley AONB is one of Wales’ most cherished landscapes.”

“The area enjoys some of the darkest skies in Wales and provides opportunities to experience the wonders of a dark night sky.”

The SPG will help to conserve and enhance this special quality by raising awareness of the issue and promoting dark sky friendly lighting design.”

“We want to know what you think, and I would encourage as many people as possible to take part in the consultation process and to have their say on the draft SPG before the deadline on 9 August.”

The three Local Planning Authorities and the AONB are keen to hear from a wide range of statutory and non-statutory organisations, town and community councils, voluntary groups and the general public as well as local planning consultants and agents.

The document can be viewed on the AONB website.

Comments should be sent to Denbighshire County Council who are coordinating the consultation on behalf of the three Local Planning Authorities. Comments can be submitted via the Denbighshire Consultation Portal, by e-mail to: clwydianrangeaonb@ denbighshire.gov.uk or in writing to Huw Rees, Countryside and Heritage Services Manager, Planning, Public Protection and Countryside Services, PO BOX 62, Ruthin LL15 9AZ.