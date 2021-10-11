Doors go through in Liverpool as police investigate County Lines drug dealing into North Wales

Officers from the Merseyside Police Project Medusa team carried out two warrants in Liverpool today and made three arrests.

The raids follow an investigation into County Lines drug dealing into North Wales and Hampshire.

Project Medusa is a Merseyside-led initiative set up to tackle County Lines drug dealing and child criminal exploitation.

As part of Medusa, officers from Merseyside have worked regularly with counterparts in Flintshire to crack down on drug crime in the area.

Those arrested today include a 34-year-old man and 24-year-old woman from the Fairfield area and a 19-year-old man from Fazakerley.

Merseyside Police Inspector Gary Stratton said: “Organised crime is hugely damaging to our communities, often involving intimidation, violence and creating fear and it is these criminals who run County Lines.”

“Criminals involved in organised crime have no thought for anyone other than themselves, and their criminal intent and greed.”

“Project Medusa is dedicated to cutting these County Lines dead and as this investigation has shown, regional boundaries do not matter.”

“We work with partners in other forces to trace those organised criminals responsible and help those who may be exploited by these gangs.”

If you have concerns about drug dealing, contact North Wales Police via 101, or the live webchat at https://www.northwales.police.uk/police-forces/north-wales-police/areas/live-chat/