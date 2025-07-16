Dog unit helps catch suspect after vehicle pursuit in Flintshire

Police in North Flintshire responded to 45 calls for service over the last 24 hours, including eight graded as immediate priority (P0) incidents attended on lights and sirens.

Among the incidents were three domestic-related cases, three concerns for safety, and four reports of antisocial behaviour. Officers made three arrests, all of whom remained in custody this morning.

Recorded crimes include one domestic-related common assault and one harassment offence. A driver was arrested following a dangerous driving incident that led to a police pursuit. After abandoning their vehicle, the suspect was tracked down by the police dog unit.

The dog unit recently updated its call signs from JD to K9, with K9-08 believed to be PD Tagg, who helped locate the suspect.

Police have not disclosed the exact location of the incident, but there were reports of police activity around the Hawarden area.

A National Police Air Service (NPAS) helicopter was seen overhead shortly after 11pm. It is not known whether the helicopter was connected to the incident.

Police also reported a charge of obstructing police linked to an incident where a wanted person was hidden in an attic, delaying police entry.

One court trial was cancelled due to a clerical error where the case file had not been submitted. Officers are working to rectify the issue and progress the charge through the Crown Prosecution Service.

Separately, PCSO Emma and PCSO Aled visited Sealand School yesterday to join Mini Police pupils in a litter pick around the school grounds and local area.

“It was a great effort from everyone involved in making the area cleaner and tidier for the whole community.” A police spokesperson said.

