Dog owners urged to keep pets on leads after lamb injured on Moel Famau

Clwydian Range and Dee Valley wardens have issued an appeal to dog owners, following a series of troubling incidents involving dogs and local sheep – one of which resulted in an injured lamb. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

This time of year marks the season when sheep and their lambs are released onto the hills of Moel Famau and surrounding areas within the Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB). ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

As such, authorities are pressing dog owners to keep their pets on a lead, especially along popular walking routes, such as the one to the tower. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The appeal comes in response to recent events where sheep have been chased, and a lamb has been injured, reportedly by a dog. “We know the route to the tower is a very popular walking route, but during this season, all dogs need to be on a lead,” stated a representative for the AONB. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“Please help keep the hill flock safe and protect your dog by keeping them on a lead. We have already seen a lamb injured by a dog and sheep being chased.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

With local countryside, parks, and coastlines providing idyllic settings for dog walks, effective control of pets is crucial for the protection of wildlife, livestock, horses, and the comfort of other people. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Keeping a dog in sight, ensuring it responds to commands, and adhering to local signage are key steps for dog owners to respect their surroundings. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

It is advisable that dogs are kept on a lead or within sight, under the owner’s control, and prevented from straying from designated paths or access areas. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The importance of respecting local rules is underscored, with the note that there may be situations where dogs must be kept on a lead for all or part of the year, or even instances where dogs, barring assistance dogs, may be completely banned. These restrictions are often signposted at the site. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

In coastal areas, it is particularly important during the bird breeding season and at other times when flocks of resting and feeding birds could be disturbed, to keep dogs on a lead. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Good practice suggests keeping dogs on a lead around livestock, wherever you are. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

On open access land, it is a legal requirement to leash dogs around livestock, and from 1 March to 31 July, dogs must be leashed, even if livestock is not present. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The stark reality of the risks posed to livestock is highlighted with the warning that a farmer can legally shoot a dog that is attacking or chasing livestock, with the farmer potentially not being liable for compensation. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

For further information, dog owners are directed to the Dog Walking Code, providing a comprehensive guide to responsible dog ownership in public spaces. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

