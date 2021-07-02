Deeside.com > News

Posted: Fri 2nd Jul 2021

Updated: Fri 2nd Jul

Dog DNA Database Bill would help tackle dog theft says North Wales MP

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

A North Wales MP is supporting legislation for a dog DNA database to help combat a rise in pet theft across the UK.

The Bill is scheduled to be introduced in parliament next week and it has the backing of the RSPCA and the National Police Chiefs’ Council.

Ynys Môn MP Virginia Crosbie has said the new law is needed because dog theft has risen dramatically since 2020 according to official estimates.

The pandemic has led to a huge demand for pets which has in turn driven up prices for popular breeds.

“The theft of a family pet is a devastating experience and the chance of finding them again would be much improved if a DNA database was up and running,” said Virginia.

“Sadly, organised criminals are now undertaking dog thefts because the price of dogs has risen so much making the job of the police more difficult and time consuming.”

“A doggy DNA database would be a good tool for forces to have access to.”

“I hope the Government will give the Bill parliamentary time in the coming months so it has a good chance of becoming law.”

The Bill is scheduled to be introduced by Arundel and South Downs MP Andrew Griffith MP on 7th July.

Under the current Microchipping of Dogs (England) Regulations 2015, all dogs must be microchipped, but these can be cut out by unscrupulous thieves.

Pet theft has risen so dramatically, the Government launched a dedicated Pet Theft Task Force in May to tackle the issue.



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com

Get notified about
news from across North Wales


LATEST NEWS...

Police warning people about property rental scam taking place in local Facebook groups

News

Lateral flow test soon required for birthing partners or nominated essential others in North Wales hospitals

News

Merseyside Police appeal for help tracing wanted man with links to North Wales

News

‘Dogs die in hot cars’ campaign message to feature on Wales’ road warning signs again

News

First phase of A55 resurfacing at Halkyn completed overnight

News

Glyndwr University wins multi-million pound funding to run new health courses in first for north Wales

News

The “Joe Wicks of Flintshire” who is helping to keep youngsters active and fit

News

First Minister joins calls for more police on the streets of Deeside

News

Driver arrested on A55 following call from member public concerned about car ‘swerving from lane to lane’

News





Read 404,402 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn