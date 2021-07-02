Dog DNA Database Bill would help tackle dog theft says North Wales MP

A North Wales MP is supporting legislation for a dog DNA database to help combat a rise in pet theft across the UK.

The Bill is scheduled to be introduced in parliament next week and it has the backing of the RSPCA and the National Police Chiefs’ Council.

Ynys Môn MP Virginia Crosbie has said the new law is needed because dog theft has risen dramatically since 2020 according to official estimates.

The pandemic has led to a huge demand for pets which has in turn driven up prices for popular breeds.

“The theft of a family pet is a devastating experience and the chance of finding them again would be much improved if a DNA database was up and running,” said Virginia.

“Sadly, organised criminals are now undertaking dog thefts because the price of dogs has risen so much making the job of the police more difficult and time consuming.”

“A doggy DNA database would be a good tool for forces to have access to.”

“I hope the Government will give the Bill parliamentary time in the coming months so it has a good chance of becoming law.”

The Bill is scheduled to be introduced by Arundel and South Downs MP Andrew Griffith MP on 7th July.

Under the current Microchipping of Dogs (England) Regulations 2015, all dogs must be microchipped, but these can be cut out by unscrupulous thieves.

Pet theft has risen so dramatically, the Government launched a dedicated Pet Theft Task Force in May to tackle the issue.