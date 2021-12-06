‘Disrupt the transmission’ – Latest Keep Wales Safe campaign launches

The latest phase of the Welsh Government’s Keep Wales Safe campaign which aims to ‘disrupt the transmission’ of COVID-19 is launching today (Monday 6 December).

Adverts will run on TV, radio, press, out-of-home, digital and social media channels for the next five weeks to encourage the public to continue to follow the measures put in place to keep all of us safe.

The campaign focuses on the importance of face masks, vaccinations, testing and self-isolation.

Additional campaign messages will also include the importance of ventilation and the use of lateral flow tests before socialising.

Campaign materials are also shared with a wide range of partners and stakeholder for use on their own social media channels.

Health Minister Eluned Morgan said:

The aim of the latest phase of the Keep Wales Safe campaign is to encourage the people of Wales to continue to take measures to stop the spread of COVID as the virus has not gone away.

With the emergence of the Omicron variant, we need to continue to take coronavirus seriously and have put measures in place to protect people’s health and to slow down its spread.

We want to thank everyone for helping to keep themselves and their loved ones safe by wearing a face covering in indoor public places, getting testing, self-isolating when positive and getting vaccinated.

If we all continue to do what we can, we can look forward to a healthier and brighter new year.

The campaign will feature on TV adverts, radio including Spotify, digital posters at shopping centres and bus stops, social media including Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Snap Chat, Twitter, YouTube as well as traditional media advertising.

The Keep Wales Safe campaign reaches more than 91 per cent of adults in Wales.

A leaflet will also be sent to 1.4 million homes and will be made available in 35 languages, Easy Read, Braille, large print and BSL.