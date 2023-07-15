Detectives appeal for witnesses following serious assault in Chester
A violent assault in Chester city centre left an 18-year-old man with serious facial injuries in the early hours of Saturday morning.
Detectives are now appealing for witnesses and video footage that may help unravel the circumstances leading up to the incident on Watergate Street.
The attack occurred at approximately 2.45 am on 15th July. Police have since arrested a 19-year-old man on suspicion of the assault.
Police are now asking members of the public who may have witnessed the incident to come forward.
Detective Sergeant Paul Davis said: “This attack has left a man with serious injuries, and we are committed to doing all we can to establish the circumstances leading up to the incident.
“As part of our enquiries we are keen to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time and believes they may have witnessed the incident.
“The same goes for anyone with any CCTV or video footage which may aid the investigation.
“I’d urge anyone with any information, no matter how small, to get in touch.”
Anyone with information or video footage which may aid the investigation is asked to visit the website, or call 101, quoting IML 1597018.
Information can also be reported to Crimestoppers, anonymously, by calling 0800 555 111. Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
