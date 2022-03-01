Detailed plans to replace Victorian terraced houses in Buckley backed for approval

Detailed plans to replace a row of Victorian terraced houses in Buckley with ten new homes have been backed for approval.

Proposals to demolish a block of four properties, known locally as Jubilee Villas, were approved by councillors in June 2020.

The decision was made despite a warning that it would result in the destruction of part of the town’s history.

A reserved matters application is due to be considered this week, which seeks consent for access arrangements, as well as the appearance, layout and scale of the development.

A total of 13 objections have been submitted by neighbours amid concerns about the loss of historical buildings and the impact on parking and road safety.

However, the finer details of the scheme have been recommended to receive the green light by a senior Flintshire Council official.

In a report, the local authority’s chief planning officer Andrew Farrow said: “The principle of demolishing the terraced properties that originally stood on the site has already been considered as acceptable on the outline permission.

“The proposal represents a more efficient use of land in a location situated close to a town centre.

“Local objectors have raised concerns over the access arrangements from a highways safety point of view.

“Highways development control have raised no safety concerns.

“The reserved matters details are acceptable and accord with the relevant development plan policies and supplementary guidance.”

During the original planning meeting, a small majority of members voted to back the proposals after opinions were split.

It came after councillors voiced their opposition to the loss of the existing houses.

Ahead of the latest meeting, local representative Carol Ellis has again raised objections.

In her submissions, she said: “There is great concern locally on the highway and also the effect on neighbouring properties during demolition, of which there is no mention as to how this will be dealt with.

“There is no mention of how existing properties will be screened from the new proposal.

“The plans show existing bungalows on Linderick Road to be over looked by new properties.”

Approval has been recommended subject to developers Jubilee Homes (Buckley) Ltd entering into a legal agreement to create a management body to maintain the street.

The proposals will be considered by planning committee members at a meeting on Wednesday (March 2, 2022).

Liam Randall – Local Democracy Reporter (more here).