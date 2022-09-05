Despite largest monthly drop on record – pump prices are along way off what the should be, says RAC

Despite a further 12p coming off the price of the average price of petrol last month – the largest monthly drop on record – pump prices remain a long way off what the should be, the RAC has said.

The average price of a litre of unleaded is now under 170p (169.8p) for the first time since May.

Price cuts made by retailers in August saw the average cost of filling a 55-litre petrol car dropping £6.77 in the month, from £100.16 at the start of the month to £93.39 at the end.

“But this reduction only tells part of the story as, with the average weekly delivered wholesale price of petrol falling through the month to reach just 124.08p last week and allowing for a significant retailer margin of 10p per litre,” the RAC said.

The motoring organisation believes average forecourt petrol prices should actually be around the 161p mark.

Drivers of diesel vehicles saw 8.35p coming off the average price of a litre with the pump price ending August at 183.71p, a price the RAC considers is a “fairer reflection of wholesale prices.” This means it now costs £4.59 less to fill a 55-litre car than it did a month ago, with costs down from £105.63 to £101.04.

The RAC’s analysis shows that supermarkets, which have traditionally led on fuel prices, are not necessarily the cheapest places for drivers to fill up with unleaded, with independents in many locations choosing to undercut them and charge “a fairer price for the fuel.”

Supermarkets “in some parts of the country appear to be charging much less for the same fuel than in other areas, much to the frustration of drivers.” The RAC has claimed.

RAC spokesperson Rod Dennis said:

“Twelve pence a litre is a lot to come off prices in a single month so there’s no doubt things could be worse, but in reality drivers of petrol vehicles are still invariably getting a raw deal at the pumps.”

Rod said: For whatever reason, major retailers are choosing not to pass on in full the reductions in the wholesale price of unleaded they’ve been benefiting from for some considerable time now – and this continues to mean drivers are often paying much more every time they fill up than they should.

“By the end of August wholesale prices were lower than they were at the start of the month, so even factoring in buying cycles there is a very strong case for the biggest sellers of fuel to cut their forecourt petrol prices further.” He said.

“Allowing for a generous 10p a litre margin, we should be seeing the petrol sold for around 161p a litre.”

He said: “Some big supermarket sites aren’t too far off charging this – but there’s a real postcode lottery out there with prices varying wildly depending on where a driver is in the country. Drivers must shop around for the best deal they can, and we applaud those independent retailers who are doing their best to charge a fairer price for fuel and support their local communities through this incredibly expensive time.”

Rod added: “There’s also no getting away from the fact that fuel can make up a huge chunk of a household’s monthly expenditure alongside energy costs.”

“With many people heavily dependent on the car – whether that’s to transport children now new school terms are underway again, or to see friends and family in different parts of the country – drivers need all the help that they can get.”

“We urge the incoming Prime Minister to heed our calls for more financial assistance for drivers, such as a deeper cut in fuel duty, and to look carefully at the much more generous packages of help being offered to those in other countries across Europe.”

Regional pump prices compared

Unleaded

01/08/2022 31/08/2022 Change UK average 182.11 169.80 -12.31 East 183.83 170.87 -12.96 London 182.97 170.08 -12.89 Wales 180.94 168.27 -12.67 North West 181.39 168.82 -12.57 South East 183.44 170.89 -12.55 Scotland 180.74 168.27 -12.47 South West 182.92 170.71 -12.21 East Midlands 182.42 170.30 -12.12 West Midlands 182.52 170.46 -12.06 Yorkshire And The Humber 180.64 169.13 -11.51 North East 180.35 169.25 -11.1 Northern Ireland 177.19 167.22 -9.97

Diesel

01/08/2022 31/08/2022 Change UK average 192.06 183.71 -8.35 East 193.51 184.40 -9.11 East Midlands 192.01 183.04 -8.97 South East 193.40 184.50 -8.9 London 193.24 184.35 -8.89 West Midlands 192.81 184.06 -8.75 North East 191.44 182.93 -8.51 North West 191.29 182.91 -8.38 Yorkshire And The Humber 191.54 183.17 -8.37 South West 192.73 184.61 -8.12 Wales 191.17 183.28 -7.89 Scotland 191.44 184.18 -7.26 Northern Ireland 186.49 180.58 -5.91

