Depot issues force bus replacement service for Wrexham to Bidston line
Commuters looking to catch a train on the Wrexham to Bidston line are being urged to check the latest travel information due to issues with the service.
Transport for Wales said a problem at its depot overnight means “we’ve been unable to get Class 230s off depot for services on Wrexham – Bidston today. Replacement road transport will be in place.”
A TfW Spokesperson said: “We apologise to customers for the inconvenience this will cause and encourage people to check for the latest travel information on our website or mobile app before making their journeys.”
The replacement bus service, while a necessary measure, has significantly impacted travel times, doubling the duration of what would normally be a train journey. This will cause considerable inconvenience for commuters.
This disruption is not an isolated incident. The Wrexham to Bidston line has seen frequent cancellations with a growing reliance on bus replacement services.
The persistent issues have escalated to a point where local politicians are stepping in, seeking direct action from the Welsh Government.
New Class 230 trains have been introduced on the line but are struggling with reliability and adhering to the hourly timetable.
Alyn and Deeside MS Jack Sargeant has been particularly vocal about the situation.
After holding several meetings with users of the line, he has gathered substantial feedback highlighting the community’s frustrations.
Commuters have expressed their grievances regarding the frequent cancellations and the reliance on bus replacements, especially during peak commuting times.
Addressing these concerns in the Senedd last week, Mr Sargeant urged more effective measures to ensure reliability and transparent communication from TfW regarding service improvements.
He highlighted the need for the Welsh Government to intervene directly and address the ongoing challenges faced by commuters.
In response to these concerns, Minister Julie James acknowledged the difficulties faced by passengers.
She expressed regret for the disruptions and assured that steps are being taken to improve the situation.
