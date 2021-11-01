Delyn MP Rob Roberts given Conservative Party membership back following suspension

The Conservatives confirmed today that Delyn MP Roberts was a member again following his 12-week suspension.

However, the Conservative whip – which would make him a Tory MP in the Commons – will remain suspended, meaning he will continue as an independent MP.

In May an Independent Expert Panel (IEP), found the Delyn MP made repeated and unwanted sexual advances towards a former member of staff.

The IEP found Mr Roberts had made repeated and unwanted sexual advances towards a young male staff member, he also made inappropriate comments of “a sexual nature and was overly intrusive about his personal life.”

The IEP recommended Mr Roberts should serve a six-week suspension from the House of Commons as a result of the breach.

The whip was withdrawn leaving him an independent MP.

Mr Roberts was banned from the House of Commons for six weeks returning as an independent MP in July.

He was suspended from the Conservative party for 12 weeks but a party spokesperson said: “Rob Roberts’ membership suspension concluded on Monday November 1 after serving a 12-week suspension. The whip will remain suspended.”

Because he was suspended by an independent panel, Mr Roberts escapes a recall petition which could have triggered a by-election in Delyn.