Deeside.com > News

Posted: Tue 30th Jul 2024

Delta Aquariid meteor shower peaks tonight

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Meteor season is truly upon us with the Delta Aquariid meteor shower, which began on 12 July and runs until 23 August, peaking on 30 July with up to 20 meteors per hour expected to light up the night sky.

The Royal Observatory explains, “Meteor showers have no true physical association with their namesake stars or constellations. Delta Aquarii is a star in the constellation Aquarius, ‘the water-bearer’, which appears to be close to the radiant—the apparent origin of the meteors from our perspective.”

So, where do these meteors actually come from?

The Royal Observatory states: “What we mostly see are tiny dust particles falling through the atmosphere.”

“These particles drag atmospheric atoms and molecules along with them, heating up and glowing as they descend.”

“From our point of view, this process creates a spark or a brief streak of light in the sky.”

“Generally, the bigger the particle, the brighter the light. These particles originate from comets, which leave a messy trail of particles in their wake.”

“While the comet responsible for the Delta Aquariids remains unidentified, the best guess is Comet 96P/Machholz.”

Meteor shower naming conventions also serve as a handy hint for viewing.

“Looking in the area of Delta Aquarii is a good place to start spotting these meteors.” The Royal Observatory says.

To maximise your chances, head out during the shower’s peak on the night of 30 July into the early hours of 31 July.

“Fortunately, the Moon will be a small waning crescent, so its light won’t interfere with the show.”

“If you can’t get out that night, consider viewing during the new Moon phase, which is not far off the peak and provides optimal darkness for stargazing.”

“The key to catching a glimpse of these burning particles is patience.”

“Settle in with a deckchair and a snack, and look skyward about 45 degrees from the radiant.”

“The wait under the stars can be enjoyable, and the reward—an exciting flash of light streaking across the sky—can be thrilling. It’s a bit like fishing: you might wait a while, but the excitement when you see a meteor is worth it.” A Royal Observatory spokesperson said.

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: [email protected]
Latest News

  • Flintshire Council rejects brewery’s ‘lawful development certificate’ bid for Halkyn caravan site
  • Police appeal for help identifying Mold vandalism suspect
  • RCN demands immediate pay action for NHS Wales Nurses

    • Get notified about
    news from across North Wales

    More...

    Flintshire Council rejects brewery’s ‘lawful development certificate’ bid for Halkyn caravan site

    News

    Police appeal for help identifying Mold vandalism suspect

    News

    RCN demands immediate pay action for NHS Wales Nurses

    News

    Housing shortage hurting young people in Wales , says North Wales MS

    News

    Bosses are increasingly forcing workers back into the office – but evidence suggests it could backfire

    News

    Exceptional Flintshire students presented with Youth Sport Trust awards At Wimbledon

    News

    Wrexham University students flying the flag for women in policing

    News

    Thunderstorms forecast with temperatures set to soar this week

    News

    Dinosaurs set to invade Chester again this Summer!

    News

    Read 327,693 times in last 30 days

    *Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

    © Deeside.com Est. 2014
    icnn