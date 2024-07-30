Delta Aquariid meteor shower peaks tonight

Meteor season is truly upon us with the Delta Aquariid meteor shower, which began on 12 July and runs until 23 August, peaking on 30 July with up to 20 meteors per hour expected to light up the night sky.

The Royal Observatory explains, “Meteor showers have no true physical association with their namesake stars or constellations. Delta Aquarii is a star in the constellation Aquarius, ‘the water-bearer’, which appears to be close to the radiant—the apparent origin of the meteors from our perspective.”

So, where do these meteors actually come from?

The Royal Observatory states: “What we mostly see are tiny dust particles falling through the atmosphere.”

“These particles drag atmospheric atoms and molecules along with them, heating up and glowing as they descend.”

“From our point of view, this process creates a spark or a brief streak of light in the sky.”

“Generally, the bigger the particle, the brighter the light. These particles originate from comets, which leave a messy trail of particles in their wake.”

“While the comet responsible for the Delta Aquariids remains unidentified, the best guess is Comet 96P/Machholz.”

Meteor shower naming conventions also serve as a handy hint for viewing.

“Looking in the area of Delta Aquarii is a good place to start spotting these meteors.” The Royal Observatory says.

To maximise your chances, head out during the shower’s peak on the night of 30 July into the early hours of 31 July.

“Fortunately, the Moon will be a small waning crescent, so its light won’t interfere with the show.”

“If you can’t get out that night, consider viewing during the new Moon phase, which is not far off the peak and provides optimal darkness for stargazing.”

“The key to catching a glimpse of these burning particles is patience.”

“Settle in with a deckchair and a snack, and look skyward about 45 degrees from the radiant.”

“The wait under the stars can be enjoyable, and the reward—an exciting flash of light streaking across the sky—can be thrilling. It’s a bit like fishing: you might wait a while, but the excitement when you see a meteor is worth it.” A Royal Observatory spokesperson said.