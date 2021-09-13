A55 slip road at Broughton back open after reports of a ‘Dog in road’

Update: Latest traffic report states “Earlier dog in the road on A55 Eastbound between J35 A550 (Dobbs Hill) and J36 A5104 Mold Road (Warren Bank Interchange). All lanes have been re-opened.”

Earlier report: There are reports of traffic problems on A55 Eastbound from J35 A550 Dobbs Hill to J36 Warren Bank Interchange.

The Westbound on slip at junction 36 is reportedly closed.

Traffic Wales tweeted: “Incident A55 Westbound onslip J36 Broughton CLOSED Long delays in the area.”