Delays on M56 heading towards North Wales due to a “carriageway defect”

Two lanes of the M56 are closed in Cheshire due to a “carriageway defect.”

Emergency repairs are taking place on the westbound carriageway between junction 12 for Runcorn and junction 14 Helsby.

There are delays of around 30 minutes reported with two miles of congestion reported.

A traffic report for the area states: “Two lanes closed and queueing traffic due to emergency repairs on M56 Westbound between J12 A557 (Runcorn) and J14 A5117 (Chester Services / Helsby). Congestion to J11 (Preston Brook). ”