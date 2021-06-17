Deeside.com > News

Posted: Thu 17th Jun 2021

Delays on A55 near Flintshire border due to vehicle fire

Traffic is building on the eastbound side of the A55 heading into Flintshire from Denbighshire.

Traffic Wales has said two lanes are closed near Rhuallt Hill, the vehicle fire is reported to be in a layby.

There’s around two miles of slow and stationary traffic with delays quotes at 14 minutes.

Latest traffic report states: “Two lanes closed and slow traffic due to vehicle fire on A55 North Wales Expressway Eastbound from B5429 (Rhuallt / Waen) to J29 (Pant-Y-Dulath).”

“Traffic was held earlier until the fire services dealt with the fire, and there was a short rolling road block Westbound. Lane one and two (of three) is closed”



