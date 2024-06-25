Deestriders shine in races across UK

Deestriders athletes showcased their prowess in various events across the UK over the weekend, achieving remarkable performances and milestones.

Ann-Marie Fauset, visiting a friend in the West Midlands, took the opportunity to participate in her first trail 10K race, the Blakedown Bolt, which she completed in 69:47.

Meanwhile, Deestriders fielded six teams at the Tattenhall Tough Team event, known for its notorious railway climb.

The team of Angela Deeley, Craig Davies, and Matt Davies emerged victorious in the mixed veterans category, demonstrating exceptional teamwork and endurance.

The ‘Ghoulstriders’ team, adding a touch of fun to the event, also took part, embodying the club’s camaraderie and enthusiasm.

On Saturday, Jo Houghton-Davies, Jenny Lewtey-Jones, Bonnie Knox, and Sarah Brown celebrated their 100th parkruns at Wepre.

The group, donned in tutus, was joined by other Deestriders in a joyful display of solidarity and celebration.

In the realm of extreme endurance, Nige Parr took on the Ultra Trail Wales in southern Snowdonia.

Covering an arduous 52.75 miles with a staggering 10,758 feet of elevation, Parr completed the race in an impressive 15 hours and 42 minutes.

His remarkable feat underlines the dedication and stamina required for ultra-marathon running.

On Sunday, Christine Cammillare participated in the Moel y Gamelin fell race, nearly 10 miles long, finishing in 1:55:43.

She secured the position of 4th lady and 1st in the LV40 category, adding another triumph to the Deestriders’ accomplishments.

These achievements reflect the dedication, strength, and community spirit of the Deestriders.