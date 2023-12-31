Deestriders Running Club looks to new year with Couch to 5k course date

A Deeside-based running club is set to hold its next Couch to 5k course in the new year.

Scheduled to begin on Tuesday, 9th January, Deestriders programme provides an ideal platform for those aiming to kickstart their running journey or return after a break.

This initiative, running every January since 2018, with the exception of a hiatus in 2021 due to COVID-19, has successfully transformed many novices into avid runners.

While joining the club post-graduation is not mandatory, many participants find a home in the Deestriders community, progressing from the introductory 'Deevelopers' group to more advanced levels.

The programme's effectiveness is evident in the stories of past graduates like Vikki Foulkes, who joined the 2019 programme.

As an existing runner, Vikki found the Deestriders' approach inclusive and family-like, which not only helped her improve her 10K times but also led her to become an integral part of the Deevelopers group.

‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​

[Vikki and her mum Diane at the Hawarden Santa Dash in December 2023]

Her journey with the club will soon include undertaking the Leadership in Running Fitness course, highlighting the club's commitment to developing run leaders from within its ranks.

Sarah Brown's story is equally inspiring.

A graduate of the 2018 C25K programme, she has shown remarkable progress, from completing the Chester 10K to tackling the Chester Marathon and breaking the 2-hour mark in half marathons.

Sarah's evolution from a participant to a run leader, and soon to be the club's first female coach, exemplifies the empowering nature of the programme.

The duo of Claire Harper and Amanda Scotter, known affectionately as 'ClaManda', are another testament to the programme's success.

‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​

[Amanda Scotter and Claire Harper]

Joining in 2023, they quickly advanced from the C25K to the 5s group and have since embraced a variety of running events, from parkruns to the ambitious She Ultra.

Their journey showcases the programme's ability to cater to varying fitness levels and aspirations.

The club conducts sessions on Tuesday and Thursday evenings, with participants expected to complete a third session independently.

The nominal £10 fee for the programme is an investment in one's health and fitness, deductible from the membership fee for those choosing to join the Deestriders.

For more information, interested individuals can join the Deestriders Couch to 5k Facebook group or reach out to the club secretary and head coach, Nige Parr, at nigeparr@gmail.com.

