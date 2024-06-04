Deestriders excel across various parkrun locations

Saturday saw the third instalment of the Deestriders’ parkrun Blitz competition, with a significant turnout at the focus event in Erddig.

This event was particularly special as it marked Paul ‘Fred’ Aird’s 250th parkrun and Graham Bryan’s 50th, he also had the honour of being the first Deestrider to finish, clocking in at 22:38.

The Erddig event results were as follows:

Graham Bryan: 22:38

Paul Lewtey: 23:13

Jay Jennions: 24:57

Darren Low: 25:53

Paul ‘Fred’ Aird: 26:22

Christine Cammillare: 27:07

Kev Burns: 27:10

Mike Norris: 29:24

Amanda Scotter: 29:38

Joe Blackwell: 30:04

Ann-marie Fauset: 30:48

Sarah Brown: 31:04

Ally Morrison: 31:36

Alannah O’Brien: 32:17

Jane Blackwell: 34:06

Bonnie Knox: 34:45

Fiona Robinson: 36:31

Bev Goodson: 37:14

Sue Bryan: 41:29

Deestriders were also active in other locations.

At Chester, Pat Gawley completed the course in 27:52. Claire Harper, along with her son Eddie, tackled the challenging, sandy terrain at Great Yarmouth, finishing in 45:09.

In Greenfield, Max Dowell came in first with an impressive time of 18:50, followed by Tony Woodall at 21:01 and Paul Lyth at 22:02. Over at Kew Woods, Sid Bailey finished with a time of 40:25.

Newborough saw Martin Witty finish in 28:47 and Sue McIndoe in 33:29. Meanwhile, Prestatyn had Donna Griffiths complete the run in 23:29, closely followed by Linda Turley who achieved a personal best of 23:43, and Abby Thurland at 30:39.

At Wepre, Rayko Kolev finished in 22:58, with Tomas Kuzmicius at 24:19, Mark Harney at 28:18, Justin Evans at 30:00, Dafydd Morris at 31:45, and Debbie Parry at 57:20.

David Temple represented the club in Widnes, finishing his run in 23:55.

In addition to the parkruns, Michelle Bowes completed the challenging Abersoch 10K in 46:50. On a very warm Sunday, Andy Wainwright battled through the Jubilee Bridge half marathon, finishing in 2:33:08.

The weekend highlighted the dedication and achievements of Deestriders members across a variety of events, showcasing their commitment to the sport and the supportive community they foster.