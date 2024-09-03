Deestriders excel across multiple events with standout performances

It has been a remarkable week for the Deestriders, with their athletes competing in various races across the UK, showcasing outstanding performances and dedication.

The group participated in the Cilcain Mountain Race on Bank Holiday Monday, where the event also served as the North Wales Mountain Running Championships.

Seven Deestriders took part, and several achieved notable successes in their respective age groups.

Christine Cammillare finished second in the LV40 category with a time of 47:44, while Paul Lewtey was crowned the MV45 champion, crossing the finish line in 50:00.

Debbie Parry also performed admirably, securing third place in the LV50 category with a time of 58:18. Donna Griffiths, Alannah O’Brien, Dean Matthews, and Bernice Matthews also completed the challenging course, with Bernice Matthews clinching the LV55 champion title with a time of 77:25.

Midweek, the focus shifted to Blackpool, where Fred Aird took on the night run, completing the course in a swift 38:20. Meanwhile, Graham Bryan ran alongside his son Joshua (pictured below) finishing in 52:17, a testament to family participation in the sport.

Angela Deeley delivered a stellar performance representing Wales at the Masters International in the Mid Cheshire 5k on Friday.

Angela set a personal best (PB) of 19:38, narrowly finishing behind Matt Davies, who clocked in at 19:36 (Main Picture)

On Saturday, Sarah Monteith celebrated her 50th birthday in a unique way—by participating in the Ellesmere Port Parkrun.

Sarah completed the course in 37:18, marking a joyous start to her birthday festivities.

Several other Deestriders also participated, with Jay Jennions finishing as the third lady in 24:28, and Ally Morrison and Ann-Marie Fauset both achieving personal bests with times of 28:10 and 28:24, respectively.

Over at Wepre, Max Dowell claimed a stunning 35-second victory, finishing first in 20:40.

Tony Woodall, Rayko Kolev, Paul Lyth, and Tomas Kuzmicius also put in solid performances, with times ranging from 22:13 to 25:18.

Bernice Matthews, who earlier won her age group at the Cilcain Mountain Race, completed the Wepre course in 36:00.

Sunday saw a trio of Deestriders take on the standard distance triathlon at Bala.

Martin Witty, returning to competition after a severe leg injury from a cycling accident in the summer of 2023, made an impressive comeback by finishing in 2:52:46.

His teammates, Paul Lewtey and Mike Norris, also completed the triathlon with times of 3:15:39 and 3:15:54, respectively, highlighting the club’s versatility and strength across multiple disciplines.